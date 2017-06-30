 Court clears innocent 22-year-old father accused of raping and killing his 8-month-old daughter | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 30 June 2017

Court clears innocent 22-year-old father accused of raping and killing his 8-month-old daughter

A 22-year-old man, James Saltmarshal, who had been accused of sexually assaulting and murdering his 8-month-old daughter, has finally been cleared of the charges after an error was discovered in forensic testing. Back in April, police officers were called to a hotel room where Saltmarshall says his daughter, Janiyah had stopped breathing. He was arrested and charged to court after she later died at the hospital and the medical examiner reported finding trauma to the baby's head, and rectal tearing.


Saltmarshall was issued a $2 million bond but it was reduced to house arrest after a problem was discovered with the first round of forensic testing, and he couldn't go to her funeral.

The treating emergency medical doctors and other health professionals met with the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office and it was determined that the initial conclusion was erroneous. This caused further investigation and testing to be done resulting in the dismissal of the case, and the infant's death was ruled accidental.

The charges against Saltmarshall were dropped and his name cleared. His lawyer however revealed that he's trying to move forward and also explore his civil options.

Source: Fox2detroit
