Friday, 23 June 2017

Couple goals! Mercy Johnson and her husband shower each other with praise on Instagram

Mercy Johnson and her husband, Prince Odi Okojie are giving us couple goals today. Prince Odi shared the above picture with his wife and captioned it "My wife and girlfriend" Mercy replied him in the comment section. See her reply after the cut.


Posted by at 6/23/2017 05:22:00 pm

6 comments:

this one is instagram show off.

this one is instagram show off.

23 June 2017 at 17:27
SIMPLE said...

Whn I see dis couple... I just av dis feelin mercy is d one sponsoring d marriage,even d love lol...may b wrong#mythought.

23 June 2017 at 17:46
Anonymous said...

I don't wanna hate but the bros teeth....

23 June 2017 at 17:50
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Good for them


... Merited happiness

23 June 2017 at 17:54
GALORE said...

Mtchewwww

Couple goals indeed

Lazy @Uromi man wen wife dey feed

Is that couple goals?

Can you wish this for your self?



Nonsense and ingredients

Person thief person husband dey shine for @IG

She wan use am pepper @TONTO... She no even send you

Ode



@Galore

23 June 2017 at 18:00
ogbonna nwabueze said...

Mercy l like u and ur family so much but please keep ur family off this social media things abeg.

23 June 2017 at 18:00

