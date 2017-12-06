Couple captured on camera having sex for over 10 minutes at a bus stop in broad daylig

Debbie Moir said she spotted the couple having sex after she looked out of the window to decide if she should take her mum’s dog for a walk. The footage taken with Debbie's mobile phone appears to show a couple, believed to be in their early 20s, having sex at a glass bus stop just before 7 pm.
Catering manager Debbie said: "I was shocked to see them doing that in such an open area."
The mum-of-one continued:
"I couldn’t believe what I was seeing, I was just speechless. Once I got over the shock of it I had a good laugh. It’s absolute madness. It’s a housing estate and a really busy street that gets lots of traffic and it’s usually full of kids, obviously because it was raining there was no-one about."
"My sister pointed out that the girl was wearing a skirt in the pouring rain and reckoned she obviously knew what she was going to do. They could have at least waited until it was dark – or gone somewhere a little more private."
See the not-so-clear video below.
