 Couple captured on camera having sex for over 10 minutes at a bus stop in broad daylig | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Monday, 12 June 2017

Couple captured on camera having sex for over 10 minutes at a bus stop in broad daylig

A couple was captured on camera having sex at a bus stop in broad daylight and they were in no hurry to finish up as they spent 10 long minutes. The couple was seen getting frisky at the bus stop in Elgin in Scotland and Debbie, 26, filmed it then uploaded it online where it has been viewed thousands of times.

Debbie Moir said she spotted the couple having sex after she looked out of the window to decide if she should take her mum’s dog for a walk. The footage taken with Debbie's mobile phone appears to show a couple, believed to be in their early 20s, having sex at a glass bus stop just before 7 pm.

Catering manager Debbie said: "I was shocked to see them doing that in such an open area."

The mum-of-one continued:
"I couldn’t believe what I was seeing, I was just speechless. Once I got over the shock of it I had a good laugh. It’s absolute madness. It’s a housing estate and a really busy street that gets lots of traffic and it’s usually full of kids, obviously because it was raining there was no-one about."
"My sister pointed out that the girl was wearing a skirt in the pouring rain and reckoned she obviously knew what she was going to do. They could have at least waited until it was dark – or gone somewhere a little more private."
See the not-so-clear video below.
Posted by at 6/12/2017 03:22:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts