Couple arrested after they were found with the phone of a kidnapped and murdered woman

According to the man, Emeka Adibe, the phone was given to him by is wife, Monica.
The couple were paraded alongside other suspects arrested for committing various crimes at the Imo State Police Command in Owerri, yesterday.
Speaking on the arrest, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Chris Ezike, said:
“You will recall that on March 1, Mrs Amaka Okere, aged 45, of Mbieri in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State, was kidnapped and murdered. Investigations are in progress. Emeka Adibe and Monica Adibe were arrested on June 15 in Rivers State and the victim’s telephone handset recovered from them"
However while speaking to Vanguard, Mrs Adibe said she got the phone from her twin sister’s husband.
“I am a native of Arochukwu in Abia State; I am married with two kids. I went for a child de from her dication in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. “While preparing to return home, my sister’s husband gave me a phone. I did not know it was not his. When I returned home, my husband saw the phone, took it and started using it; the Police arrested him. I came to ask why he was arrested and the Police also arrested me.”
Narrating his own side of the story, Mr Emeka Adibe, said:
“I swear, I don’t know anything about the phone. It is my wife that brought it and the police saw it and arrested me. This phone has put me in trouble.”
