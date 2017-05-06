Countdown to The most prestigious Pageant in Africa Auditions, The Beauty of Africa International Pageant (BAIP) 2017

How to Participate. Pay or transfer #5000 in favour of The Beauty of Africa International Pageant.
Contact Rubby on 09086567260 for account details.
And log on to ww.beautyofafricaint.org, click on registration and download entry form and print out form, fill as instructed, send your name, phone number, location & Bank teller No to the numbers below, attach bank teller, required documents and come with it on screening day.
Screening dates Auditions, 10 days to kick off, audition dates and venues as follows:
ABUJA: June 10th, Venue: Grand Cubana Hotel, 6, Ebitu Ukiwe Street, off Mike Akhigbe Way, Jabi.
BENIN: June 24th, Venue: Perino Hotel, 15, Boundary Road, GRA, Benin City.
ENUGU: July 8th, Venue: Hotel Toscana, 1, Aguleri Street, Independence Layout, Enugu.
PORT HARCOURT: July 22nd, Venue: The Autograph, 30/33, Sani Abacha Road, GRA, Port Harcourt. LAGOS: August 5th, Venue: Sweet Sensation, 3, Opebi Road, Ikeja, Lagos.
All Audition time is 10am Prompt. All Contestants, should come along with their completed entry form, A Tank top, Bum Short and High Heeled shoe, see you there.
Contact Rubby on 09086567260 for enquiries
