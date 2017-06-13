 Cougar alert! Rapper Trina, 40, is dating a 21 year old model.. | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 13 June 2017

Cougar alert! Rapper Trina, 40, is dating a 21 year old model..

Rapper Trina, who is turning 40 this year, is dating a 21-year-old “rapper” and “model” named Raymond Taylor and friends say it's the happiest relationship she’s been in in many years.

The two, who have been dating for a few months now, have been posting serious PDA all over social media. Raymond this week held a sign that read, “Love Her,” and Trina responded with a happy face emoji. See more photos after the cut...


6/13/2017 11:29:00 am

