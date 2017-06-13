The two, who have been dating for a few months now, have been posting serious PDA all over social media. Raymond this week held a sign that read, “Love Her,” and Trina responded with a happy face emoji. See more photos after the cut...
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Tuesday, 13 June 2017
Cougar alert! Rapper Trina, 40, is dating a 21 year old model..
The two, who have been dating for a few months now, have been posting serious PDA all over social media. Raymond this week held a sign that read, “Love Her,” and Trina responded with a happy face emoji. See more photos after the cut...
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/13/2017 11:29:00 am
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment