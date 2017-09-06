 Controversial Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso denied bail in South Africa | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 9 June 2017

Controversial Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso denied bail in South Africa

Controversial Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso was refused bail in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s court on Friday, June 9.

The court found Omotoso to be a flight risk with no real ties to South Africa. In addition, in the event that Omotoso is released on bail, the court said, there was strong likelihood the alleged victims would be threatened and intimidated.

Omotoso faces 22 charges related to contravening the Sexual Offences Act‚ with two definite charges of rape contained in the charge sheet.

The 58-year-old was arrested at the Port Elizabeth International Airport on April 20th. Omotoso had allegedly trafficked women and girls from various branches of his church and taken them to a house in Umhlanga Rocks‚ KwaZulu-Natal‚ where they were sexually exploited. Read  here

The televangelist is a senior pastor of Jesus Dominion International‚ whose headquarters are in Durban‚ with a Port Elizabeth branch in Govan Mbeki Avenue.
