 Connecticut woman commits suicide after trying to strangle her 8-year-old daughter | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Tuesday, 27 June 2017

Connecticut woman commits suicide after trying to strangle her 8-year-old daughter

A Connecticut woman committed suicide after trying to strangle her 8-year-old daughter. The woman's body was discovered on Saturday morning after the 8-year-old daughter she attempted to strangle regained consciousness and found her mother's dead body in another room in their home.


Detectives believe that Ivanna Krekhtyak, 36, killed herself believing she had just killed her daughter but after she died, her daughter regained consciousness. Police say that after finding her mother dead, the little girl ran to a neighbor's home. The neighbor then  who called police, who then found Krekhtyak’s body.

“All of the evidence at the scene is consistent with that,” Fairfield Police Lt. Robert Kalamaras says. “It’s such a shame. This was a tragic call.”

Kalamaras confirmed that the girl had strangulation marks on her neck as well as redness on her face as a result of the attack. The little girl was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where she continues to receive treatment. Kalamaras says the girl is “in stable condition”.

Krekhtyak’s husband, Vasyl Krekhtyak, died in 2015 at the age of 38  also by suicide. He killed himself “by neck compression,” according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
Posted by at 6/27/2017 11:54:00 am

5 comments:

Alloy Chikezie said...

How sad.

Your comment will be visible after approval.

27 June 2017 at 11:59
emma said...
This comment has been removed by a blog administrator.
27 June 2017 at 12:03
maman d'etre said...

This is sad, glad the lil girl survived it.

27 June 2017 at 12:05
Paul said...

what kind of situation is this? the husband committed suicide, while the woman tried to kill her child and also committed suicide? this thing is becoming rampant, the moment people feel

click here now if you are interested in penis enlargement

depressed they think that ending their life is the way to go when it is not. life is full of problems we should learn to deal with it.

27 June 2017 at 12:13
jonathan jostico said...

Oyinbo life tire me

27 June 2017 at 12:20

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts