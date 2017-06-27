Connecticut woman commits suicide after trying to strangle her 8-year-old daughter

Detectives believe that Ivanna Krekhtyak, 36, killed herself believing she had just killed her daughter but after she died, her daughter regained consciousness. Police say that after finding her mother dead, the little girl ran to a neighbor's home. The neighbor then who called police, who then found Krekhtyak’s body.
“All of the evidence at the scene is consistent with that,” Fairfield Police Lt. Robert Kalamaras says. “It’s such a shame. This was a tragic call.”
Kalamaras confirmed that the girl had strangulation marks on her neck as well as redness on her face as a result of the attack. The little girl was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where she continues to receive treatment. Kalamaras says the girl is “in stable condition”.
How sad.
This is sad, glad the lil girl survived it.
what kind of situation is this? the husband committed suicide, while the woman tried to kill her child and also committed suicide? this thing is becoming rampant, the moment people feel
depressed they think that ending their life is the way to go when it is not. life is full of problems we should learn to deal with it.
Oyinbo life tire me
