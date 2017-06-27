Congo president's daughter charged with corruption in France

French investigators have charged the daughter and son-in-law of Congo's President Denis Sassou Nguesso with corruption, judicial sources said on Sunday.
Julienne Sassou Nguesso, 50, and her 53-year-old husband Guy Johnson were placed under investigation this week for "money laundering and misuse of public funds", the sources said.
In March, the nephew of the Congo-Brazzaville president, Wilfrid Nguesso, was placed under investigation on the same counts.
The investigation is part of a probe by French police into how members of the families of three African presidents - Congo, Gabon and Equatorial Guinea that began in 2010.
French investigators are looking into the entire Nguesso clan as well as relatives of Gabon's late president Omar Bongo and his son, the current ruler, and President Teodoro Obiang Nguema of Equatorial Guinea.
Obiang's son, Teodorin, is currently fighting a case in a Paris court for having diverted the country's assets himself to fund his lavish lifestyle.
Ms. Nguesso and her partner are yet to comment on the investigation, but her lawyer is quoted by RFI as saying that he will try to overturn any indictment.
