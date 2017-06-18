Commercial bus driver allegedly kills his girlfriend in Edo State (graphic photos)

The Edo State Police Command has arrested a commercial bus driver identified as one Anthony Akhimien, popularly known as DPO, over the murder of his girlfriend in Benin City.
The remains of the deceased was discovered in a building located at No. Obomwan Street, off Second-West Road, in Oredo Local Government of Edo State on Thursday night, June 15th.
It was gathered that the unnamed woman believed to be in her 30s, spent Wednesday to Thursday in the suspect’s house at 17B, Akugbe Road, close to Uwa Market, located off TV Road, in Benin.
The shocked residents raised alarm when they discovered the corpse in their bathroom and alerted the police at Textile Mill Road Division.
Some of the residents who spoke under anonymity said they heard the victim and her lover, quarrelling and fighting at about 4 am.
They alleged that following the death of the victim, her lover carried her lifeless body through the fence and deposited it inside the bathroom of a compound behind his house.
Meanwhile, occupants of the building where the alleged murder occurred have fled for fear of arrest by the police.
The suspect was apprehended by some soldiers who broke the door of his room open at about 3 pm and handed him over to the Textile Mill Road police.
No comments:
Post a Comment