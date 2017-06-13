Coming for Kylie's crown? Kim Kardashian to launch her own beauty line

Kim Kardashian West just announced that she's launching her own personalized beauty products, which would apparently include cosmetics - an industry her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, is currently making millions of dollars from.
In the Forbes 2017 list of highest paid celebrities, it was revealed that Kim was the highest earner in her family with $45.5million, while Kylie came in a close second with $41million.
4 comments:
wow
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
You are petty Mademoiselle Linda. Your whole family is now on social media. Should we then say they are coming for your crown?. Kim ,khloe and kourtney have had their range for a while. Maybe now, Kim is going solo. Making this lady into some villain is getting boring love.
WAIT! HAS KYLIE FINALLY JOINED?!
