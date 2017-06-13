 Coming for Kylie's crown? Kim Kardashian to launch her own beauty line | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Tuesday, 13 June 2017

Coming for Kylie's crown? Kim Kardashian to launch her own beauty line

Kim Kardashian West just announced that she's launching her own personalized beauty products, which would apparently include cosmetics - an industry her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, is currently making millions of dollars from. 
 
In the Forbes 2017 list of highest paid celebrities, it was revealed that Kim was the highest earner in her family with $45.5million, while Kylie came in a close second with $41million.
 

Posted by at 6/13/2017 08:43:00 pm

4 comments:

Vivian Reginalds said...

wow
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

13 June 2017 at 20:45
Anonymous said...

You are petty Mademoiselle Linda. Your whole family is now on social media. Should we then say they are coming for your crown?. Kim ,khloe and kourtney have had their range for a while. Maybe now, Kim is going solo. Making this lady into some villain is getting boring love.

13 June 2017 at 20:52
BONARIO NNAGS said...

WAIT! HAS KYLIE FINALLY JOINED?!

WATCH THE JUST RELEASE COMPLETELY NUDE PICTURES OF KYLIE!

SHE'S HOT AF WHEN SHE'S NAKED THO, WITH PHAT PUSSY!!

13 June 2017 at 20:57
BONARIO NNAGS said...

WAIT! HAS KYLIE FINALLY JOINED?!

WATCH THE JUST RELEASE COMPLETELY NUDE PICTURES OF KYLIE!

SHE'S HOT AF WHEN SHE'S NAKED THO, WITH PHAT PUSSY!!

13 June 2017 at 20:57

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts