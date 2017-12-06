 Comedian AY's wife Mabel calls out Freda Francis, warns her to stay away from her family | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 12 June 2017

Comedian AY's wife Mabel calls out Freda Francis, warns her to stay away from her family

There was drama on Instagram in the early hours of today as Mabel, interior designer/wife of comedian Ayo 'AY' Makun, called out heavily pregnant socialite Freda Francis.

Freda had her Push Party (baby shower) in Ikoyi, Lagos on Sunday evening and AY was one of the guests present there. After a photo he took with Freda and a friend surfaced online, Mabel who appeared to have saved some screenshots of an incriminating chat between her husband and Freda in the past, called Freda out and warned her to stay way from her family. See the posts, which have since been deleted, after the cut...

Posted by at 6/12/2017 07:23:00 am

24 comments:

obiora said...

AY face your family!

12 June 2017 at 07:26
Anonymous said...

It is actualy realy disrespectful and i am Mabels team on this. You dontchat rubbish with youbfriends husband. The whole Anies crew s disgusting . Always fighting For men. That is why they never last. from mary koko, tana adelana etc. Disgusting bunch of illetrate. Yet annie still spells push as posh... Instagram as instragram.... I pity tiwa that is joining them

12 June 2017 at 07:33
Fine gal no pimple said...

Is AY the baby daddy??mmmmhhh more drama loading

12 June 2017 at 07:35
Anonymous said...

Lol...

12 June 2017 at 07:39
Anonymous said...

Freda you are shameless!!! I repeat shameless!!! That's why the man that got you pregnant refused to marry you after he found out you are a dog! Get yourself together bitch! You'll be a baby mama for life!

12 June 2017 at 07:43
original gluthathione products call 07082661360 said...

Lol, been waiting for you to post it here

12 June 2017 at 07:43
. said...

So confused... what is this about and what language is this?

12 June 2017 at 07:44
Anonymous said...

Fine pimple hmmmm

12 June 2017 at 07:47
Anonymous said...

Fine pimple hmmmm

12 June 2017 at 07:47
Anonymous said...

Fine pimple hmmmm

12 June 2017 at 07:48
Anonymous said...

I hope she is not carring ay's child, it will nt be cool at all, marry they will not marry doing big girl up and down, edosa aburime Don use am tire

12 June 2017 at 07:50
Joyous babe, Linda Ikeji FIrst Cousin said...

Good for them.

12 June 2017 at 07:50
TheRealAkon said...

Dear wife blame your foolish husband too.

12 June 2017 at 07:51
MAYBUMS123 said...

Na wa this Freda sef! Them swear for u? Go check oooo if na ppl prick them use take curse u! Don't u have any self dignity at all?

12 June 2017 at 07:53
Housed-On-Water said...

I am not a good gossip on issues affecting moral decadence of celebrities.

12 June 2017 at 07:54
Chidinma Mirian said...

This is real casting ! She really caught them red handed! !! Choi !

12 June 2017 at 07:54
Anonymous said...

I concur !!!!!

12 June 2017 at 07:55
Cosmos Olakunle said...

This is better addressed now before it resulted to fracas or domestic violence.

12 June 2017 at 07:57
Lotus said...

Ay too should result himself! Afterall na em carry em leg go Freda baby shower.

12 June 2017 at 07:57
Anonymous said...

In as much freda and ay did wrong... ay's wife messed up big tym. I'm beginning to hate social media. A real spouse will shut the F up and deal with shi* underG

12 June 2017 at 07:59
Anonymous said...

Real useless girl. Unlicensed ashawo.

12 June 2017 at 08:01
Anonymous said...

Please keep your issues to yourselves.... do you need to go public? smh

12 June 2017 at 08:01
Poco Poco said...

AY go just slack the ponyor, both of them go just clean mouth like say nothing happen.

12 June 2017 at 08:04
Anonymous said...

Mabel leave Freda alone and caution your useless and Randy husband! Freda is single and can do whatever the hell she wants, your husband is the one who's married, yet he's f*cking girls upandan.

12 June 2017 at 08:19

Post a Comment

