 Comedian AY's ‘10 Days In Sun City’ Hits Cinemas across Nigeria from June 23 | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Thursday, 1 June 2017

Comedian AY's ‘10 Days In Sun City’ Hits Cinemas across Nigeria from June 23

The Guinness World record movie producer and actor comedian AY is set to take the 3rd instalment hilarious ‘Akpos’ franchise to a whole new level with his highly anticipated ‘10 Days In Sun City’ that will be hitting the cinemas across Nigeria from June 23, 2017.

 

The very romantic, action packed comedy movie which is coming after two of his very successful box office outings of ‘30 DAYS IN ATLANTA’ and ‘A TRIP TO JAMAICA’ will be showcasing Akpos in an entirely new hilarious light.

The star-studded comedy movie features A-list movie cast from Nigeria such as AY, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Adesua Etomi, Mercy Johnson, Falz The Bahd Guy, 2Baba, Gbenro Ajibade, Juliet Ibrahim, Uti Nwachukwu, Fathia Balogun, Freeze, Annie Idibia to name a few. The movie also features Miguel Nunez Jr from Hollywood coupled with a talented and hilarious South Africa cast that includes Thenjiiwe Moseley, Amanda Du Pont, Celeste Ntuli and lots more. #10daysinsuncity

Posted by at 6/01/2017 01:30:00 pm

2 comments:

Blog tourist said...

Legooo

1 June 2017 at 13:39
dj banti said...

OK o
Ay come and chop money again

Nice one

1 June 2017 at 13:48

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts