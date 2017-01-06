Comedian AY's ‘10 Days In Sun City’ Hits Cinemas across Nigeria from June 23

The very romantic, action packed comedy movie which is coming after two of his very successful box office outings of ‘30 DAYS IN ATLANTA’ and ‘A TRIP TO JAMAICA’ will be showcasing Akpos in an entirely new hilarious light.
The star-studded comedy movie features A-list movie cast from Nigeria such as AY, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Adesua Etomi, Mercy Johnson, Falz The Bahd Guy, 2Baba, Gbenro Ajibade, Juliet Ibrahim, Uti Nwachukwu, Fathia Balogun, Freeze, Annie Idibia to name a few. The movie also features Miguel Nunez Jr from Hollywood coupled with a talented and hilarious South Africa cast that includes Thenjiiwe Moseley, Amanda Du Pont, Celeste Ntuli and lots more. #10daysinsuncity
2 comments:
Legooo
OK o
Ay come and chop money again
Nice one
Post a Comment