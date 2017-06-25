 Codeine Abuse: See how these Nigerian Youth are celebrating the holiday | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Sunday, 25 June 2017

Codeine Abuse: See how these Nigerian Youth are celebrating the holiday

As a twitter user shared online today. Apparently he and friends plan on getting high by abusing codeine. If only they are truly aware of the dangers and consequences of drug abuse!
 
 
Posted by at 6/25/2017 06:20:00 pm

6 comments:

NaijaDeltaBabe said...

They will soon find out


... Merited happiness

25 June 2017 at 18:21
Nwamaka said...

what kind of rubbish is this? if they are doing something as stupid as this, they are supposed to keep it hidden and not encourags

click here now for penis enlargement

teenagers on twitter to follow in their footsteps. ndlea should go and arrest thos stupid guys for advertising durg abuse.

25 June 2017 at 18:27
Adam - Go To PenisEnlargementGym.com For A Larger Manhood. said...

This is so wrong on every levels.

25 June 2017 at 18:27
Ogwologwo said...

Yes we understand the consequences Linda, but the truth is that, we don't care . so many youths in this country now survives stress by being and staying high

25 June 2017 at 18:30
chekz johnson said...

Linda wetin concern you? Wtf

25 June 2017 at 18:48
Chi Jeremiah said...

This is a sad and terrible development. I hope they can get the needed help and rehabilitation

25 June 2017 at 18:50

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts