Thursday, 29 June 2017

Coco Austin strikes incredible yoga pose with her daughter and sister

The 38-year-old model took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share a photo of herself, her sister, and her daughter performing a mind-blowing yoga pose which they term the Goddess Pose. The pose had Kristy William, Coco's sister, lying on her bag with her legs raised to hold up Coco and 1-year-old Chanel. It seemed like a really hard pose but they made it look effortless.



Coco captioned the photo: "What do u think of this pose? Its called the goddess pose.. My sister is an amazing yoga instructor.. U should work with her someday if u ever get a chance.. Follow her yoga page - @kristyaustinyoga or personal page @angelbabynaz. @babychanelnicole Also gets a kick out of it."
