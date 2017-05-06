 CNN host is accused of making 'racist' remark to 12-year-old Spelling Bee Champion | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Monday, 5 June 2017

CNN host is accused of making 'racist' remark to 12-year-old Spelling Bee Champion

A CNN anchor has caused massive outrage after she made a statement considered racist by most.

Alisyn Camerota had made the remark while interviewing 12-year-old Ananya Vinay who is the latest Scripps Spelling Bee Champion.
During the interview, Ananya, who is of Indian origin, was asked by a second host, Chris Cuomo, to spell "covfefe" - the meaningless word that became popular after Donald Trump mistakenly tweeted it. The girl spelled it as "cofefe".
"Thank you very much. That's the only good answer we've heard about that word in days," Chris Cuomo said.
Alisyn Camerota now replied:
 "It was really COVFEFE but, again, it's a nonsense word so we're not sure that its root is actually in Sanskrit, which is what you're probably used to using. "
A number of people feel Alisyn's remark was a jab at Ananya's origin and as such degrading because it meant she was not used to English.


Ananya, though of Indian origin, was born and raised in Fresno, California and had just been named the 2017 champion the previous evening. She is the 13th overall Indian-American child to win the competition. Since 2008, an Indian-American child has won the competition every single year.

Ananya beat nearly 11 million children to emerge champion of the competition and was called "unflappable" by ESPN commentators because of how well she comported herself throughout the rounds of competition.

Below is a short clip from the interview.
Posted by at 6/05/2017 11:42:00 am

3 comments:

presh said...

Why can't you guys free someone success nah?

5 June 2017 at 11:46
Anonymous said...

Well all I will say is that the girl is beautiful

5 June 2017 at 11:47
Kari said...

that was just a harmless joke. the moment any white person makes a joke mentioning anybody's origin, people are always quick to label it as racism forgeting they also do the same.

want to get a bigger penis? click here now

5 June 2017 at 12:03

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts