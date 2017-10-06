CNN host, Reza Aslan fired following Anti-Trump Tweets

After Trump tweeted about his travel ban following the London terror attack, Aslan called Trump “a piece of s–t”. He tweeted:
“This piece of shit is not just an embarrassment to America and a stain on the presidency. He’s an embarrassment to humankind.”After he received backlash from the tweet, he later apologized, saying,
“I should have used better language to express my shock and frustration at the president’s lack of decorum and sympathy for the victims of London. I apologize for my choice of words.”Despite his apology, CNN still dropped his show:
"CNN has decided to not move forward with production on the acquired series ‘Believer with Reza Aslan,'” the network said in a statement.
“We wish Reza and his production team all the best. ”
“Believer” would have entered a second season if it had been picked up.
