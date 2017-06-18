Churchill's estranged wife, Bimbo Coker, asks him to sign their divorce paper so she could be free of him

Tonto Dikeh's estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill seems to still be legally married to his estranged wife Bimbo Coker. She has asked him, in an IG post, to sign their divorce papers so she could be free of him. She also accused him of getting married to Tonto Dikeh while still being legally married to her and threatened to expose the real Churchill. Read her post after the cut...
@trutha619032 hi Churchill I see you , I'm not pained by all this your write ups.. the truth someday will come out and people will know the real you, please kindly sign my divorce papers and let me be free. You went ahead to marry @tontolet without divorcing me and I didn't sue you or come out to say anything,please don't let me say all you did for people to know who you all really are okay? I wont come out to tell lies against you but the truth and I got prove and you know it
The man na butterfly perching on every available flower. So Tontolet knows the man was married and went ahead to marry someone's husband. You can never be mercy Johnson. Why do these people like marrying someone's hubby? Eehh.
Shut up! You are capitalising on the bad publicity he presently has. I'm sure you know how to reach him privately or through the courts.
Season of Churchill! So na Person Husband anike married sef? Inukwa...
These women should disapper already. I wonder from which hole Tonto dug this one up from..😞
