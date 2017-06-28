 Chrissy Teigen suffers a nip-slip while on stage with her husband during his show (video) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 28 June 2017

Chrissy Teigen suffers a nip-slip while on stage with her husband during his show (video)

Chrissy Teigen suffered a nip-slip while on stage with her husband during his performance in New York for the Darkness and Light tour. Chrissy joined John Legend on stage for some slow dancing while he was singing 'slow dance'. While dancing, Chrissy's cloth slipped but John was quick to cover her up and they continued dancing like nothing happened. Watch the video after the cut...

6 comments:

Vivian Reginalds said...

hmm
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

28 June 2017 at 20:42
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Better husband.

Long live LIB

28 June 2017 at 20:42
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

All Na entertainment


... Merited happiness

28 June 2017 at 21:02
Adam said...

nip-slip? it was deliberate!

28 June 2017 at 21:03
Anonymous said...

Always messing around later you will have the mouth to talk bad about Donald trump. God is watching

28 June 2017 at 21:11
Anonymous said...

Ok oo

28 June 2017 at 21:12

