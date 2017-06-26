 Chrissy Teigen, Donald Trump, Rihanna and others make list of 2017 TIME's 25 Most Influential People on the Internet | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 26 June 2017

Chrissy Teigen, Donald Trump, Rihanna and others make list of 2017 TIME's 25 Most Influential People on the Internet

TIME magazine has released it's list of 25 most most influential people on the internet. Chrissy Teigen came up number one followed by Matt Drudge and J.K Rowling. Others on the list include Donald Trump, Rihanna, Chance the rapper, Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian, Joanne the scammer and others. See the full list after the cut...



1.Chrissy Teigen

2.Matt Drudge

3. J.K Rowling

4. Cater Wilkerson

5. Yao Chen

6. Brian Reed

7. BTS

8. Alexei Navalny

9. Donald Trump

10. Matt Furie

11. Steven Puritt

12. Bana Alabed

13. Gigi Gorgeous

14. Jonathan Sun

15. Katy Perry

16. Kim Kardashian

17. Joanne the scammer

18. Founders of the Indivisible Guide 

19. Rihanna

20. Chance the Rapper

21. Ariel Martin

22. Cassey Ho

23. Huda Kattan

24. Mark Fischbach 

25. Danielle Weisberg and Carly Zakin

