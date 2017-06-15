Chrissy Teigen dishes on her sex life with John Legend and why she never lets him do 'doggy' style

The mother of one said she always thought her husband had never seen her butthole but when she discovered he sees it all the time whenever they were having sex in the doggy position, she vowed never to let that happen again.
She told the magazine:
“John and I had a double date, and we were joking around, and I go, ‘John’s never seen my butthole.’ And John says, ‘Are you kidding? Every time anyone does anything doggy style, you see a butthole. I see it every time’
“I was like, ‘We are never doing it doggy style again’.”Lol. And that was how John got himself in trouble. Guess he's learnt that some things are better left unsaid.
Teigen also spoke to the magazine about wanting to expand her family.
“I would definitely adopt or have foster children. But I loved being pregnant,” she said.
“Maybe I should be scared [of having post-partum depression again], but I don’t know. It couldn’t be any worse than it was — could it?”
No comments:
Post a Comment