Chris Brown said he was trying to get Karrueche Tran pregnant when he discovered he had fathered a child

Speaking about that time in his documentary, Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life, Chris Brown said he had been actively trying to get Karrueche pregnant when he found out about the Nia Guzman pregnancy. He said;
"During me and Karrueche’s [first] breakup, like August and September [2013] was when my child was conceived. As the time goes on, I am on this tour, this big tour we doing. I get a phone call, a girl crying and I am like, ‘What’s up?’ And I am like, ‘What’s wrong with you?’ And she was like, ‘Yo, he is not the father. You the father of the baby.’ At this time, I am in a relationship, I am trying to get my girl pregnant at the time, and I am trying to do the right thing as a boyfriend, not cheat and not mess with no girl, none of that stuff, so I am like whoa!” Chris says in his documentary.
she broke up with him because he had a child from a previous relationship? she doesn't know what she wants in life.
chris brown is the kind of guy that a woman would get and do everything possible to stick with and she is the one calling things off with him. smh.
