 Chris Brown said he was trying to get Karrueche Tran pregnant when he discovered he had fathered a child | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Sunday, 25 June 2017

Chris Brown said he was trying to get Karrueche Tran pregnant when he discovered he had fathered a child

Karrueche Tran ended her relationship with Chris Brown after she discovered he had fathered a child while dating her. And as much as Chris tried to get her back, Karrueche refused to give their relationship another go.

Speaking about that time in his documentary, Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life, Chris Brown said he had been actively trying to get Karrueche pregnant when he found out about the Nia Guzman pregnancy. He said;


"During me and Karrueche’s [first] breakup, like August and September [2013] was when my child was conceived. As the time goes on, I am on this tour, this big tour we doing. I get a phone call, a girl crying and I am like, ‘What’s up?’ And I am like, ‘What’s wrong with you?’ And she was like, ‘Yo, he is not the father. You the father of the baby.’ At this time, I am in a relationship, I am trying to get my girl pregnant at the time, and I am trying to do the right thing as a boyfriend, not cheat and not mess with no girl, none of that stuff, so I am like whoa!” Chris says in his documentary.
Posted by at 6/25/2017 10:57:00 am

1 comment:

Jon said...

she broke up with him because he had a child from a previous relationship? she doesn't know what she wants in life.

click here now if you are interested in penis enlargement

chris brown is the kind of guy that a woman would get and do everything possible to stick with and she is the one calling things off with him. smh.

25 June 2017 at 11:00

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts