 Chris Brown brings daughter Royalty to premiere of documentary on his life | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Wednesday, 7 June 2017

Chris Brown brings daughter Royalty to premiere of documentary on his life

Royalty sure looks like her name. Chris Brown's little princess looked every bit like royalty as she accompanied her dad to the premiere of the documentary Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life in Los Angeles.
The 3-year-old girl spent most of the night cradled in her father or her grandmother's arms. Chris looked proud and couldn't hide it as he made faces at Royalty while she smiled for the camera. For the outing, Royalty was dressed in a white dress and sparkling pink flats.

She also had a cute white purse. Chris wore a jade green vest and matching trousers. He accessorized with multiple layers of gold chain necklaces, a pair of sunglasses, and a watch.


They were joined by his mother, Joyce Hawkins, who looked elegant in a glossy black dress.

Chris' documentary - Welcome To My Life - is scheduled to debut in theaters on June 8. As the name implies, the documentary is all about the singer's life.

 More photos below...


 


Posted by at 6/07/2017 04:17:00 pm
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts