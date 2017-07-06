Chris Brown brings daughter Royalty to premiere of documentary on his life

The 3-year-old girl spent most of the night cradled in her father or her grandmother's arms. Chris looked proud and couldn't hide it as he made faces at Royalty while she smiled for the camera. For the outing, Royalty was dressed in a white dress and sparkling pink flats.
She also had a cute white purse. Chris wore a jade green vest and matching trousers. He accessorized with multiple layers of gold chain necklaces, a pair of sunglasses, and a watch.
They were joined by his mother, Joyce Hawkins, who looked elegant in a glossy black dress.
Chris' documentary - Welcome To My Life - is scheduled to debut in theaters on June 8. As the name implies, the documentary is all about the singer's life.
More photos below...
Lovely
I love this guy... nice 1 brown
