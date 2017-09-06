"@bolanleakinkuade I will block you after this. You are such an idiot to bring money into this. Who gave you the impression that actors are rich? So having been paid for a job you think I should have told the producer and everyone else that I wasn't coming? Do you have any idea of what professionalism is? You monkey ,Taiwo Ajayi Lycet lost her husband during a show and finished all performances before telling anyone. That's my background you animal. You come on peoples pages and open your mouth without an idea of the persons torment or sorrow. When my mother went for her operation I was here working because I had accepted the jobs. People like you make me sick. Everyone wants to come out and rant at an actor. You were obviously raised without any sort of training. So all the people that were not there didn't care? I normally ignore insignificant fools like you but you picked a wrong time to run your diarrhoea mouth"
Friday, 9 June 2017
Choi! See how Actress Bimbo Akintola slammed a troll who attacked her on IG
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/09/2017 11:03:00 am
