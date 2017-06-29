China holds Women's Beautiful Buttock Contest

Chinese women known for their conservative way of dressing have surprised us by organizing a beautiful buttocks contest for women. As the name implies, the contest judges women based on their butt, using certain parameters.
Contestants of the beautiful buttocks contest are expected to wear revealing bikini bottoms to showcase their derriere optimally.
The contest is Pretty much like China's version of Brazil's Miss Bum Bum. The contest took place over the weekend in China and was open to women from all over the country who wanted to show off their assets.
It held on Saturday, June 24, in the shopping mall in Shenyang in the Liaoning province and a lot of people turned up to witness the contest.
No comments:
Post a Comment