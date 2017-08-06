Chilling video shows teens assault man with disabilities

As gleaned from the video, the man had done nothing to them and had simply been walking past when the teens began talking to him.
The incident occurred in Philadelphia on May 29 but authorities in Philadelphia only got wind of it last night and have now identified and arrested all four teenagers.
The boys can be seen punching the man in the video then laughing and clapping as he reared back from the blow. The 12-year-old boy in the group was the first to punch the man in the face for no apparent reason.
A 15-year-old then punched the man as he was moving away from the first assailant. The man was not seriously injured in the attack.
One of the teens works with the man at a local grocery store and it was him who posted the video online obviously unaware that the police will get to see it. After seeing the video, Police worked with the local school district to identify the juveniles in the case and that led to their arrest.
Aggravated assault, simple assault, and reckless endangerment charges are pending against all the juveniles involved in the attack.
