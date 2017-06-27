“Isaac our beloved son was taken from us when he was only 5-years-old. We will all miss our kind, energetic, generous little boy. He was such a good boy who was loved by his friends and family. We will miss him forever, but we know God is looking after him now and that he is safe in heaven".
Tuesday, 27 June 2017
Child victim of the Grenfell London Fire identified as 5yr old Isaac Paulous (photo)
