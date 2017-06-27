 Child victim of the Grenfell London Fire identified as 5yr old Isaac Paulous (photo) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Tuesday, 27 June 2017

Child victim of the Grenfell London Fire identified as 5yr old Isaac Paulous (photo)

One of the victims who died as a result of the Grenfell Tower fire has now been formally identified as 5-year-old Isaac Paulous. His family have since released the following statement:
“Isaac our beloved son was taken from us when he was only 5-years-old. We will all miss our kind, energetic, generous little boy. He was such a good boy who was loved by his friends and family. We will miss him forever, but we know God is looking after him now and that he is safe in heaven".
Posted by at 6/27/2017 02:12:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts