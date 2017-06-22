 Chibest David wins Hi-Life Fest competition, expresses gratitude to Life Continental Beer | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 22 June 2017

Chibest David wins Hi-Life Fest competition, expresses gratitude to Life Continental Beer

Chibest David emerged winner in the grand finale of the Hi-Life Fest competition organized by Life Continental Lager Beer. Hi-Life Fest is a talent competition aimed at discovering, training, and coaching upcoming artistes using key music industry players.

The grand finale which held at Sonia Resorts in Onitsha, Anambra saw several regional audition winners vying for top spot as the new Highlife sensation.

The grand finale follows five regional auditions held in Owerri, Port Harcourt, Enugu, Aba and Nnewi with contestants Umunakwe Nwayiaku, Roseline Akpan, Chibest David, Onuoha Kingsley and Ogbonaya Stephen emerging winners.

Judges such as Highlife legend, Bright Chimezie, OAP Tony Mbeki, and music composer, David Jones selected the overall winner of the Hi-Life Fest after watching the contestants perform.

Chibest, a student from Enugu expressed his joy after winning the competition saying: “I am so elated right now. I auditioned just like every other contestant and I still can’t believe I won. I am grateful to Life Continental Beer for this opportunity to showcase my love for Highlife music.”

Speaking at the grand finale, Emmanuel Agu, Portfolio Manager, Mainstream Lager and Stout, NB Plc. reaffirmed the brand’s commitment to the progress and culture of the people of the South-east while expressing his delight at the successful completion of the competition.

“We are happy to have organized a successful Hi-Life Fest competition. This competition started in April with over 150 contestants vying for the top prize, and today we are happy to say the best contestant has won. Highlife music remains an essential part of the Igbo culture, and we believe it is important to constantly remind ourselves and the younger generation of this,” Agu said.
One of the highlights of the grand finale was a performance by Life Continental Lager Beer brand ambassador, Flavour who thrilled the crowd with his music.

Cash prizes were later presented to the runners-up in the competition.

Photo 1:  Chibest David being crowned by Flavour and Bright Chimezie as the next king of highlife at the grand finale of the Hi-Life Fest at Onitsha

Photo 3: Flavour performing at the Grand Finale of the Hi-Life Fest in Onitsha

L-R  Rexanthony Anieke, Assistant Brand Manager, Regional Mainstream Brands NB. Plc; Funso Ayeni, Senior Brand Manager, Regional Mainstream Brand NB, Plc;  Chibest David, Winner of Hi-Life Fest ;  Emmanuel Agu , Portfolio Manager, Mainstream Lager and Stout  NB, Plc;  Josiah Akinola, Assistant Brand Manager, Regional Mainstream Brands NB, Plc.
 
