Chibest David wins Hi-Life Fest competition, expresses gratitude to Life Continental Beer

The grand finale which held at Sonia Resorts in Onitsha, Anambra saw several regional audition winners vying for top spot as the new Highlife sensation.
The grand finale follows five regional auditions held in Owerri, Port Harcourt, Enugu, Aba and Nnewi with contestants Umunakwe Nwayiaku, Roseline Akpan, Chibest David, Onuoha Kingsley and Ogbonaya Stephen emerging winners.
Judges such as Highlife legend, Bright Chimezie, OAP Tony Mbeki, and music composer, David Jones selected the overall winner of the Hi-Life Fest after watching the contestants perform.
Chibest, a student from Enugu expressed his joy after winning the competition saying: “I am so elated right now. I auditioned just like every other contestant and I still can’t believe I won. I am grateful to Life Continental Beer for this opportunity to showcase my love for Highlife music.”
Speaking at the grand finale, Emmanuel Agu, Portfolio Manager, Mainstream Lager and Stout, NB Plc. reaffirmed the brand’s commitment to the progress and culture of the people of the South-east while expressing his delight at the successful completion of the competition.
“We are happy to have organized a successful Hi-Life Fest competition. This competition started in April with over 150 contestants vying for the top prize, and today we are happy to say the best contestant has won. Highlife music remains an essential part of the Igbo culture, and we believe it is important to constantly remind ourselves and the younger generation of this,” Agu said.One of the highlights of the grand finale was a performance by Life Continental Lager Beer brand ambassador, Flavour who thrilled the crowd with his music.
Cash prizes were later presented to the runners-up in the competition.
