Check out the warm reception acting President Yemi Osinbajo received from Cross Rivers state residents as he visits the state(photos)

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Nigeria Obama. Selfless
I just like this man!
I just love this man..
the Lord presence is just around this man!
i LOVE THIS MAN.. HEY...I'M NOT GAY OK? y'ALL RELAX
I hate APC with passion and I hate PMB too, but I like this man. So humble and humane. He is also considerate and does not see the opposition as mortal enemy. With the country so divided, this man is capable of uniting the nation again. Unlike his divisive principal, Mr. 97%, 5%.
This is how a president should be.
The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
May God grant you wisdom and best understanding to rule Nigeria in midst of vultures and sapient. God is with you sir.
The man on the last picture no get chill at all just look at how he is preventing the little girl on red from touching my acting President nawa ooh,he is very lucky.want to get a bigger penis? click here now
Osibajo 2019 whether they like it or not
aww see excitement-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Post a Comment
13 comments:
Nigeria Obama. Selfless
I just like this man!
I just love this man..
I just like this man!
the Lord presence is just around this man!
i LOVE THIS MAN.. HEY...I'M NOT GAY OK? y'ALL RELAX
I hate APC with passion and I hate PMB too, but I like this man. So humble and humane. He is also considerate and does not see the opposition as mortal enemy. With the country so divided, this man is capable of uniting the nation again. Unlike his divisive principal, Mr. 97%, 5%.
This is how a president should be.
The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
May God grant you wisdom and best understanding to rule Nigeria in midst of vultures and sapient. God is with you sir.
The man on the last picture no get chill at all just look at how he is preventing the little girl on red from touching my acting President nawa ooh,he is very lucky.
want to get a bigger penis? click here now
Osibajo 2019 whether they like it or not
aww see excitement
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Post a Comment