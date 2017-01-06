 Check out the warm reception acting President Yemi Osinbajo received from Cross Rivers state residents as he visits the state(photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 1 June 2017

Check out the warm reception acting President Yemi Osinbajo received from Cross Rivers state residents as he visits the state(photos)

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo is currently in Cross Rivers state in continuation of his Niger Delta New Vision engagement. See more photos after the cut...



Posted by at 6/01/2017 04:10:00 pm

13 comments:

Anonymous said...

Nigeria Obama. Selfless

1 June 2017 at 16:18
Uchechi Opara said...

I just like this man!

1 June 2017 at 16:20
Anonymous said...

I just love this man..

1 June 2017 at 16:20
Uchechi Opara said...

I just like this man!

1 June 2017 at 16:20
damilare fatunmbi said...

the Lord presence is just around this man!

1 June 2017 at 16:26
Anonymous said...

i LOVE THIS MAN.. HEY...I'M NOT GAY OK? y'ALL RELAX

1 June 2017 at 16:27
Anonymous said...

I hate APC with passion and I hate PMB too, but I like this man. So humble and humane. He is also considerate and does not see the opposition as mortal enemy. With the country so divided, this man is capable of uniting the nation again. Unlike his divisive principal, Mr. 97%, 5%.

1 June 2017 at 16:29
IYKE EKE said...

This is how a president should be.

1 June 2017 at 16:30
Anonymous said...

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

1 June 2017 at 16:32
Gerald Chimaobi said...

May God grant you wisdom and best understanding to rule Nigeria in midst of vultures and sapient. God is with you sir.

1 June 2017 at 16:35
Jeremy said...

The man on the last picture no get chill at all just look at how he is preventing the little girl on red from touching my acting President nawa ooh,he is very lucky.

1 June 2017 at 16:36
MUFC said...

Osibajo 2019 whether they like it or not

1 June 2017 at 16:40
Vivian Reginalds said...

aww see excitement
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

1 June 2017 at 16:43

