Check out this couple's African-inspired pre-wedding photos

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
lol taking pre wedding shot to another level nice!
Love it...
Very unique. If I were to put this in a coffee table book I will caption it ; Back To Our Roots. Congratulations to the couple.
good luck to you guys
The wrapper is same as wearing a tube short dress; haters will say too much exposure....My point is body exposure has always been from the root; African root.Nice Pre wedding shoot...
Wow wow oo this is so nice I love it
Lol, beautiful
Issokay ... Merited happiness
Nice
It's different from wearing nonsense that leaves nothing to the imagination as everything is on display. Don't misinterpret things. Nice one👍
Very very nice. I hope the man will be helping the woman in d kitchen in real life period
Beautiful*Linda's Future Hubby*
Really beautiful 4 them
I don't like it.......apply for latest jobs here ...www.naijacrux.com
this is an award winning pre-wedding photos. It indeed tells a true story of the African people, Rivers State in Nigeria to be precise. Absolutely beautiful! Looks like i am watching a movie or even reading a novel.
Post a Comment
15 comments:
lol taking pre wedding shot to another level nice!
Love it...
Very unique. If I were to put this in a coffee table book I will caption it ; Back To Our Roots. Congratulations to the couple.
good luck to you guys
The wrapper is same as wearing a tube short dress; haters will say too much exposure....
My point is body exposure has always been from the root; African root.
Nice Pre wedding shoot...
Wow wow oo this is so nice I love it
Lol, beautiful
Issokay
... Merited happiness
Nice
It's different from wearing nonsense that leaves nothing to the imagination as everything is on display. Don't misinterpret things. Nice one👍
Very very nice. I hope the man will be helping the woman in d kitchen in real life period
Beautiful
*Linda's Future Hubby*
Really beautiful 4 them
I don't like it.......apply for latest jobs here ...www.naijacrux.com
this is an award winning pre-wedding photos. It indeed tells a true story of the African people, Rivers State in Nigeria to be precise. Absolutely beautiful! Looks like i am watching a movie or even reading a novel.
Post a Comment