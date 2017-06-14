 Check out this couple's African-inspired pre-wedding photos | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 14 June 2017

Check out this couple's African-inspired pre-wedding photos

The intending couple decided to go for an African inspired pre-wedding photo shoot and it really looked nice. More photos after the cut...








Posted by at 6/14/2017 11:56:00 am

15 comments:

AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

lol taking pre wedding shot to another level nice!

14 June 2017 at 12:02
chinelo okafor said...

Love it...

14 June 2017 at 12:06
Anonymous said...

Very unique. If I were to put this in a coffee table book I will caption it ; Back To Our Roots. Congratulations to the couple.

14 June 2017 at 12:06
baby girl said...

good luck to you guys

14 June 2017 at 12:08
Anonymous said...

The wrapper is same as wearing a tube short dress; haters will say too much exposure....

My point is body exposure has always been from the root; African root.

Nice Pre wedding shoot...

14 June 2017 at 12:11
Anonymous said...

Wow wow oo this is so nice I love it

14 June 2017 at 12:12
David Chuks said...

Lol, beautiful

14 June 2017 at 12:13
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Issokay


... Merited happiness

14 June 2017 at 12:13
Anonymous said...

Nice

14 June 2017 at 12:21
Anonymous said...

It's different from wearing nonsense that leaves nothing to the imagination as everything is on display. Don't misinterpret things. Nice one👍

14 June 2017 at 12:22
Esther Norah said...

Very very nice. I hope the man will be helping the woman in d kitchen in real life period

14 June 2017 at 12:29
Anonymous said...

Beautiful

*Linda's Future Hubby*

14 June 2017 at 12:30
jewel said...

Really beautiful 4 them

14 June 2017 at 12:47
james said...

14 June 2017 at 12:51
Anonymous said...

this is an award winning pre-wedding photos. It indeed tells a true story of the African people, Rivers State in Nigeria to be precise. Absolutely beautiful! Looks like i am watching a movie or even reading a novel.

14 June 2017 at 13:06

