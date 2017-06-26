Check out photos of beautiful Miss Tiffany's Universe 2017 contestants...who were once men!

These are 2017 candidates of the world's most popular Thai transgender beauty pageant, Miss Tiffany's Universe. The competition, which started in 1998 in Thailand has run annually since 2004.
Applicants to the pageant must be Thai transgender and aged between 18 and 25, although those under the age of 20 need parental permission to enter.
The winner receives Honda Jazz, cash prizes, crown, trophy, jewelries and other gifts from sponsors. Aside official titleholders, other special awards including Miss Photogenic, Miss Sexy Star, Miss Congeniality and Miss Popular Vote are also given to several chosen contestants.
Miss Tiffany's Universe is Thailand's official representative to Miss International Queen.
More photos below...
26 comments:
Fresh stuffz
Blood of sango
I RESERVE MY COMMENT.
what a world.
confused gender. men turn to women. This world is coming to an end
You don't say?
They are beautiful in and out
@Galore
Fucking lost souls
Holyghost fire
We are the in the end times Jesus is coming back soon
for the first time...on LINDA IKEJIS BLOG,I got redirected to one useless site...what a shame!! shame!!
There is a problem in the world
mtchewwww
Linda pls note; jewellery and not jewelleries . Thank you
Jesus!😟
Oh God I still know and believed that you are still in control of the wheels driving your beloved planet earth.
Linda no vex abeg u wan tell me say dis girls use 2 be boys or wat cos I knw jst understand dis world again oooo
hmmmmm nawa ooo
They gat one thing in common...Dry yansh!
I'm scared of this world 😒
Good for them.
Men, be careful o to whom u approach, bcos we have fake women out there....hmmmmm
nzuzu
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Hummm. Am speechless!
iranian man was robbed of his money by a transexual that he thought was a beautiful escort.
Dem fine sha but am not in support of dis
