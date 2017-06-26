 Check out photos of beautiful Miss Tiffany's Universe 2017 contestants...who were once men! | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Monday, 26 June 2017

Check out photos of beautiful Miss Tiffany's Universe 2017 contestants...who were once men!

These are 2017 candidates of the world's most popular Thai transgender beauty pageant, Miss Tiffany's Universe. The competition, which started in 1998 in Thailand has run annually since 2004.

Applicants to the pageant must be Thai transgender and aged between 18 and 25, although those under the age of 20 need parental permission to enter.


The winner receives Honda Jazz, cash prizes, crown, trophy, jewelries and other gifts from sponsors. Aside official titleholders, other special awards including Miss Photogenic, Miss Sexy Star, Miss Congeniality and Miss Popular Vote are also given to several chosen contestants. 


Miss Tiffany's Universe is Thailand's official representative to Miss International Queen.

The final round will be held on Friday,  August 25.

More photos below...



















Posted by at 6/26/2017 08:12:00 pm

26 comments:

nony bright said...

Fresh stuffz

26 June 2017 at 20:15
Anonymous said...

Blood of sango

26 June 2017 at 20:23
Mimi'blog said...

I RESERVE MY COMMENT.
please visit mimibrowns.blogspot.com for more news.

26 June 2017 at 20:24
Mimi'blog said...

what a world.
please visit mimibrowns.blogspot.com for more news

26 June 2017 at 20:25
nigeria newspaper said...

confused gender. men turn to women. This world is coming to an end

26 June 2017 at 20:29
GALORE said...

You don't say?

They are beautiful in and out


@Galore

26 June 2017 at 20:29
Mr 47 said...

Fucking lost souls

26 June 2017 at 20:30
charles Chidi said...

Holyghost fire

26 June 2017 at 20:31
Anonymous said...

We are the in the end times Jesus is coming back soon

26 June 2017 at 20:32
Joel Hechimenum Williams said...

for the first time...on LINDA IKEJIS BLOG,I got redirected to one useless site...what a shame!! shame!!

10 ways to get the attention of a celebrity

26 June 2017 at 20:33
Anonymous said...

There is a problem in the world

26 June 2017 at 20:39
Manuel Kunmi said...

mtchewwww

26 June 2017 at 20:46
Anonymous said...

Linda pls note; jewellery and not jewelleries . Thank you

26 June 2017 at 20:48
Anonymous said...

Jesus!😟

26 June 2017 at 20:50
Anonymous said...

Oh God I still know and believed that you are still in control of the wheels driving your beloved planet earth.

26 June 2017 at 20:55
Chisom said...

Linda no vex abeg u wan tell me say dis girls use 2 be boys or wat cos I knw jst understand dis world again oooo

26 June 2017 at 21:00
Emmanuel Ebiega said...

hmmmmm nawa ooo

26 June 2017 at 21:00
obiora said...

They gat one thing in common...Dry yansh!

26 June 2017 at 21:00
Anonymous said...

I'm scared of this world 😒

26 June 2017 at 21:03
Anonymous said...

I'm scared of this world 😒

26 June 2017 at 21:04
Joyous babe,Linda Ikeji First Cousin said...

Good for them.

26 June 2017 at 21:09
Toy baby said...

Men, be careful o to whom u approach, bcos we have fake women out there....hmmmmm

26 June 2017 at 21:11
Vivian Reginalds said...

nzuzu
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

26 June 2017 at 21:13
Feyisayo Grace said...

Hummm. Am speechless!

26 June 2017 at 21:15
Shina said...

lol. why is thailand filled with trannies? the other time we heard on your blog that Thai transgender and aged between 18 and 25, although those under the age of 20 an

click here now if you are interested in penis enlargement

iranian man was robbed of his money by a transexual that he thought was a beautiful escort.

26 June 2017 at 21:18
Iamjulee said...

Dem fine sha but am not in support of dis

26 June 2017 at 21:19

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts