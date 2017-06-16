The engineer who designed the car can be seen in the photo above covered up in a protective racing suit.
Friday, 16 June 2017
Check out jeep allegedly made in Nigeria, by a Nigerian, using raw material from Nigeria
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/16/2017 05:37:00 pm
10 comments:
Wow!
This car no go catch fire so if d engine hot.still he did well he is creative innoson should invest in dis guy he willl go places
He needs the protecting racing gear to drive the jeep?
Lol... So en dy fear..d way en cover him body.. The car fit explode anytime.. He try sha
And you say igbos won't survive secession? Ha!
Long live LIB
Correct G. More to come!
This is commendable... but it's sad that in 2017 thus is what we can make. Kudos to the guy anyway... if government or wealthy individuals don't support him in 2020 he will just change tyres and say that is the new model because of lack of funds.
Nice one I trust our ibobbrothers when it comes to creativity they are richly blessed
that is a lie. except the iron were re-smelted in nigeria then just the body work is a
give away that it wasn't made in nigeria. we have seen so many claims like these.
