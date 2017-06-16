 Check out jeep allegedly made in Nigeria, by a Nigerian, using raw material from Nigeria | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 16 June 2017

Check out jeep allegedly made in Nigeria, by a Nigerian, using raw material from Nigeria

Photos have emerged, showing a rugged-looking jeep which was allegedly made in Imo state, using local raw materials from Imo. The photos were shared by Citizen Ikenna Samuelson Iwuoha on Facebook. According to him, the car is called Biafrakwezuonu and the one in the photo is the 2017 model.
The engineer who designed the car can be seen in the photo above covered up in a protective racing suit.


10 comments:

Alloy Chikezie said...

Wow!

Your comment will be visible after approval.

16 June 2017 at 17:37
hrm paul said...

This car no go catch fire so if d engine hot.still he did well he is creative innoson should invest in dis guy he willl go places

16 June 2017 at 17:43
pokaface said...

He needs the protecting racing gear to drive the jeep?

16 June 2017 at 17:44
Yugo! said...

THAT'S NOT TOTALLY TRUE, READ THE TRUE FULL STORY OF THE EVENT HERE

16 June 2017 at 17:52
SIMPLE said...

Lol... So en dy fear..d way en cover him body.. The car fit explode anytime.. He try sha

16 June 2017 at 17:53
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

And you say igbos won't survive secession? Ha!

Long live LIB

16 June 2017 at 17:57
Emy said...

Correct G. More to come!

16 June 2017 at 18:00
Anonymous said...

This is commendable... but it's sad that in 2017 thus is what we can make. Kudos to the guy anyway... if government or wealthy individuals don't support him in 2020 he will just change tyres and say that is the new model because of lack of funds.

16 June 2017 at 18:03
Peace Oriahi said...

Nice one I trust our ibobbrothers when it comes to creativity they are richly blessed

16 June 2017 at 18:04
Karen said...

that is a lie. except the iron were re-smelted in nigeria then just the body work is a

give away that it wasn't made in nigeria. we have seen so many claims like these.

16 June 2017 at 18:06

