Check out how a working mom edited her daughter's sexist homework

Polvino lives in Queens, New York and works at a publishing house in Manhattan. She returned home to find her daughter's assignment, titled "Back to Work". The assignment pushed the narrative that a mother being away at work was not healthy for a child and can make them unhappy.
The narrative explains that the little girl had a terrible morning at home and day at school because her mom went back to work after staying at home with her. The story continues to say that because of Lisa's mother's absence, the father had to make breakfast and that was "not too good".“Lisa was not happy. Her mother was back at work,” the story begins.
The story had no problems with the father going to work and Polvino found this to be not only sexist but also aimed at making working mothers feel guilty for their choice.
“It just pushed so many buttons for me, and with each sentence, it managed to get worse!” Polvino told Today.
“My shock and dismay quickly turned to outrage. I mean, what decade are we in, anyway? In this day and age, we’re going to tell kids that mothers working outside the home makes their children and families unhappy? That fathers don’t normally do things like cook and wash the dishes?”
Angered by the messages in the story, Polvino edited the story to a more accurate reflection of the kind of life she wants for her children. She shared the sexist assignment and her updated version on Facebook and it was well received by social media users. A number of commenters felt the homework was negative and such should never be promoted in the classroom. The post has been shared by over 1,300 people.
See her edited version below.
