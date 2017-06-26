He said in the interview that him and his gang members started shooting themselves at the National Theatre in Surulere, Lagos after they robbed a bank in 2006 and got into a disagreement while sharing the loot. He said some of his gang members died in the gun fight but he was seriously injured.
Monday, 26 June 2017
Check out the gunshot scar kidnapper Evans got after a 2006 Lagos robbery (Photo)
