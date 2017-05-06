 Check out four of the youngest world leaders in one photo | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 5 June 2017

Check out four of the youngest world leaders in one photo

From left: President of France, Emmanuel Macron 39, Prime Minister of Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel 44, Prime Minister of Belgium, Charles Michel 41 and Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau 44.
Anonymous said...

Young blood

5 June 2017 at 11:19
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Power-full photo


... Merited happiness

5 June 2017 at 11:23
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

5 June 2017 at 11:24
felix said...

and the irish gay dude.

5 June 2017 at 11:24
Anonymous said...

Kim isnt there....

5 June 2017 at 11:32
Anonymous said...

There is no such a thing like "president of Belgium". Belgium is a monarchy; that guy is prince Laurent of Belgium.

5 June 2017 at 11:37
Loretha Amajuoyi said...

why will our country move forward when our presidoo is twice their age and weak.

5 June 2017 at 11:43
Loretha Amajuoyi said...

Anonymous said...

All this ones go like toto die.young blood

5 June 2017 at 11:44

