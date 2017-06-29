 Check out BB Naija's Ese Eriata's outfit to an event that has got people talking | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 29 June 2017

Check out BB Naija's Ese Eriata's outfit to an event that has got people talking

Fake BB Naija housemate, Ese Eriata, wore this ensemble to the launch of model, Olajumoke's TV series last weekend. Some of her fans have slammed her for stepping out in such an outfit. Anything wrong with it? 
13 comments:

Joyous babe,Linda Ikeji First Cousin said...

Good for her.

29 June 2017 at 11:48
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Not cool

29 June 2017 at 11:50
OSINANL said...

WETIN THIS ONE WEAR ABEG?

29 June 2017 at 11:50
Happiness Chichi said...

Wow!!! She looks so hot

29 June 2017 at 11:51
Anonymous said...

Hot ke!...I cab barely understand what's she's putting on,smh #slut‼

29 June 2017 at 11:59
BROTHER NDUBISI said...

Got people talking about what? They should all line up and suck the tip of my mahood

29 June 2017 at 12:07
prince said...

SHE LOOKS HOT LIKE WHAT, HELL FIRE

29 June 2017 at 12:14
calistus igwe said...

I concur jare

29 June 2017 at 12:14
Anonymous said...

I dont even like her.... With her wide mouth. Smilling of laughing doesn't fit her. The outfit it wrong... Wack

29 June 2017 at 12:15
Anonymous said...

29 June 2017 at 12:15
Anonymous said...

No wonder she doesnt knw anything... Empty head..... Aninimaous

29 June 2017 at 12:27
jewel said...

Looks like her (ese eriata) illiteracy is a disease

29 June 2017 at 12:28
Esther Norah said...

I dnt see anytin spectacular except for her shape that have disappeared period

29 June 2017 at 12:29

