 Check out the $400,000 a month Malibu mansion where Beyoncé is renting to bond with her new twins, Jay Z and Blue Ivy

Tuesday, 27 June 2017

Check out the $400,000 a month Malibu mansion where Beyoncé is renting to bond with her new twins, Jay Z and Blue Ivy

Since giving birth to her twins, believed to be a boy and a girl, Beyonce and her newborn babies have been in this lavish Malibu hideaway to keep away from prying eyes and also to give them time to rest and get used to their new life.

The luxurious mansion, which overlooks the Pacific Ocean, has extensive 6.3 acre grounds and boasts of 14 bathrooms, 10 bedrooms, a 25ft infinity pool and it costs $400,000 a month to rent.


It has a rose garden with more than 1,000 flower bushes, a landscaped desert area and a tennis court complete with a viewing deck. Beyonce is renting the La Villa Contenta until the end of August, that is for more than two months, so do the math.

Beyonce moved in on Wednesday after leaving the hospital following the birth of her twins via cesarean section. It is reportedly another reason why she rented the secluded location, she wants a nice, quiet place to recuperate. Her mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, was seen on Sunday arriving at the luxurious house to visit her grand babies. She arrived in a black Porshe SUV.

Neighbours at Beyonce's lavish hideaway include Halle Berry (she has a house that sits directly on the sandy beach facing the Pacific), Caitlyn Jenner, Barbra Streisand, Pamela Anderson and Julia Roberts. The La Villa Contenta has been featured in a lot of movies such as, in HBO's True Blood, in CW series Privileged, Funny People, and more.

See more photos of the mansion below...

Posted by at 6/27/2017 10:17:00 am

