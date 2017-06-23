"Leaving a man because he cheats is like relocating from Nigeria to America because of rain. News flash: it rains everywhere. Find a good man who loves you and appreciates you. Every other thing can be worked on. Men are naturally born to cheat. Look beyond this flaw and focus on how he treats you"she wrote.Following the reactions she got on the post, Funke came on her page this morning to defend herself. Read what she wrote after the cut ...
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Friday, 23 June 2017
Cheating doesn't make men bad, it just makes them men- actress Funke Adesiyan tells women
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/23/2017 10:42:00 am
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment