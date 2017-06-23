 Cheating doesn't make men bad, it just makes them men- actress Funke Adesiyan tells women | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Friday, 23 June 2017

Cheating doesn't make men bad, it just makes them men- actress Funke Adesiyan tells women

Yesterday, actress Funke Adesiyan shared a post on IG where she called on women not to leave their husbands because they cheated.
"Leaving a man because he cheats is like relocating from Nigeria to America because of rain. News flash: it rains everywhere. Find a good man who loves you and appreciates you. Every other thing can be worked on. Men are naturally born to cheat. Look beyond this flaw and focus on how he treats you"she wrote.
Following the reactions she got on the post, Funke came on her page this morning to defend herself. Read what she wrote after the cut ...


"Good morning guys. I read many comments from my last post and I couldn't stop laughing. It's funny that it's women who are answering for their men that the men don't cheat on them. My sisters, let the men answer for themselves. The truth is a bitter pill to swallow. You cannot answer for people. I stand by my position 100%. I know that as a modern woman, we aim to break away from the norm and be as westernised as possible but believe me, it happens everywhere. It's only those who got caught that are referred to as offenders. Not many men can sincerely say they have been with only their partner for 10yrs without "playing". It doesn't make them bad people, it just makes them men. #factfile #nofilter #skingoals".
Posted by at 6/23/2017 10:42:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts