 Charly Boy's daughter, Dominique, shares sultry new bedroom photos | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Thursday, 1 June 2017

Charly Boy's daughter, Dominique, shares sultry new bedroom photos

Charly Boy's daughter, Dominique Oputa shared these sultry bedroom photos on her Instagram page. More photos after the cut...


Posted by at 6/01/2017 11:04:00 am

6 comments:

Harbest said...

Make una see this one oooooo!!!
She want to emulate the Kardashian sisters. My dear, don't worry, it won't work!!!

1 June 2017 at 11:08
Hrm paul said...

Sexy cute and in need of a good thrashing

1 June 2017 at 11:10
Hrm paul said...

Sexy cute and in need of a good thrashing

1 June 2017 at 11:10
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Seen


... Merited happiness

1 June 2017 at 11:14
Anonymous said...

Lake father lake Dougther

1 June 2017 at 11:21
Anonymous said...

Just finshed having sex because the guy that was smashing her is the one taking the pictures.

1 June 2017 at 11:25

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts