Friday, 30 June 2017

Certificate Forgery: Court dismisses case against Senator Andy Uba

Today, an Abuja High Court sitting in Apo, Gudu District dismissed a certificate forgery suit filed by one Uchenna Nnadi against Senator Andy Uba.

Justice Valentine Ashi ‎said the law says that 'he who asserts must prove; and that the plaintiff had failed to lead the court with further evidence. 

The judge went on to say that the ‎plaintiff should have investigated and gotten his facts from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which cleared the defendant as being eligible for elections.

He also said the plaintiff should have conducted checks at Union Secondary School, Awkunawu, Enugu State, where the defendant said he obtained his School Leaving Certificate as opposed to Boys’ High School, Awkunawu, which the plaintiff claimed. The judge dismissed the suit and said the plaintiff failed to investigate the defendant’s claims and therefore failed to prove the forgery case against him. ‎
Nnadi had sued Uba on the grounds that he presented a forged School certificate from Boys’ High School, Awkunawu, and so unqualified and ineligible to stand for elections.
