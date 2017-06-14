 CCT clears Saraki of false asset declaration charges | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 14 June 2017

CCT clears Saraki of false asset declaration charges

The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) has dismissed the charges of false asset declaration against Senate President, Bukola Saraki. Chairman of the tribunal, Danladi Umar, in his ruling this morning, said the prosecution team had failed to provide sufficient evidence to prove that Saraki was indeed guilty of false asset declaration.

The witnesses brought in by the Federal government had given contrary testimonies during the trial. On May 4th this year, Saraki through his counsel, informed the tribunal that he would file a no-case submission, which implies that he is not opening a defence but asking the tribunal to discharge him of the charges because there is no case against him.

This was after the prosecution led by Rotimi Jacobs called its final witness and closed it case. In September 2015, the Federal government filed a 13- count corruption charge against Saraki.

Among the charges, Saraki was accused of making false declaration of assets on assumption of office as governor of Kwara state in 2003.
8 comments:

Anonymous said...

Congratulations. In Nigeria anything can happen.

14 June 2017 at 12:22
Abdullahi Mohammed said...

Why do we bother when d judge is smiling to the bank

14 June 2017 at 12:38
Anonymous said...

Does this mean all 13 charges against him are going to slide?

14 June 2017 at 12:39
grace said...

Congratulations sir.

14 June 2017 at 12:42
grace said...

Nnamdi Oguchi said...

Na today?!!...all part of the corruption..lemmi come and be going abegi...

14 June 2017 at 12:45
Big Don said...

This must be an agreement between him and osibanjo, I will let u go free but don't impeach me agreed and sign..next

14 June 2017 at 12:46
Temi Johnson said...

Hmmmm shame on Tinubu nd d so call fg

14 June 2017 at 13:00

