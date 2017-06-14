CCT clears Saraki of false asset declaration charges

The witnesses brought in by the Federal government had given contrary testimonies during the trial. On May 4th this year, Saraki through his counsel, informed the tribunal that he would file a no-case submission, which implies that he is not opening a defence but asking the tribunal to discharge him of the charges because there is no case against him.
This was after the prosecution led by Rotimi Jacobs called its final witness and closed it case. In September 2015, the Federal government filed a 13- count corruption charge against Saraki.
Among the charges, Saraki was accused of making false declaration of assets on assumption of office as governor of Kwara state in 2003.
Congratulations. In Nigeria anything can happen.
Why do we bother when d judge is smiling to the bank
Does this mean all 13 charges against him are going to slide?
Congratulations sir.
Congratulations sir
Na today?!!...all part of the corruption..lemmi come and be going abegi...
This must be an agreement between him and osibanjo, I will let u go free but don't impeach me agreed and sign..next
Hmmmm shame on Tinubu nd d so call fg
