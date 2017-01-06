 Catholic Bishop allegedly commits suicide in Cameroon (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 1 June 2017

Catholic Bishop allegedly commits suicide in Cameroon (photos)

A catholic bishop identified as Jean Marie Benoît Balla has alleged ly committed suicide in Bafia, Cameroon. According to the reports by Cameroonian websites, the Bishop allegedly jumped through the Bridge of Ebebda into the River Sanaga at about 78Km from Yaoundé

A search was launched for his body after the Bishop’s land cruiser SUV with registration plate number CE 9503V was found on the Ebebda bridge yesterday.


His identification papers and a suicide note which read "“Je suis dans l’eau” that is “I am in the water” when translated to English were found in his car.

Confirming the death, the  Divisional Officer, of Ebebda, told press that he was informed about the incident by a Reverend Father at about 1 p.m “I immediately ran to the scene and saw for myself. The car is truly here on the bridge and the note the Bishop left suggests he jumped into the river”, said the DO.

He also went to say that there was no sign of struggle or violence at the scene “His collaborators told us he left the diocese yesterday at about 11:30pm but no one knew where he was going to. But from the direction his car is facing, one can conclude he was going to Yaounde,” he said, adding that investigations have been opened to find the Bishop and also, to determine what really happened.

It is alleged that the incident was a murder which was made to look like suicide as the BIshop is the second Clergyman to have died in Bafia in the space of two weeks, after a young Priest in the locality was been found dead in his room last week


