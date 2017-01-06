Catholic Bishop allegedly commits suicide in Cameroon (photos)

A search was launched for his body after the Bishop’s land cruiser SUV with registration plate number CE 9503V was found on the Ebebda bridge yesterday.
Confirming the death, the Divisional Officer, of Ebebda, told press that he was informed about the incident by a Reverend Father at about 1 p.m “I immediately ran to the scene and saw for myself. The car is truly here on the bridge and the note the Bishop left suggests he jumped into the river”, said the DO.
He also went to say that there was no sign of struggle or violence at the scene “His collaborators told us he left the diocese yesterday at about 11:30pm but no one knew where he was going to. But from the direction his car is facing, one can conclude he was going to Yaounde,” he said, adding that investigations have been opened to find the Bishop and also, to determine what really happened.
It is alleged that the incident was a murder which was made to look like suicide as the BIshop is the second Clergyman to have died in Bafia in the space of two weeks, after a young Priest in the locality was been found dead in his room last week
What for?
... Merited happiness
