Car thief surrenders to police after mysterious attack by spiritual bees in Kenya (Photo)

A suspected car thief on Monday ran into a police station and surrendered himself after he was attacked by a spiritual swarm of bees in Kenya.
According to Nairobi News, Mr. Francis Sikadigu, a middle-aged Ugandan, had allegedly drugged the car owner before driving off to an unknown destination.
It was learned that after he had stolen the vehicle on Friday, a witchdoctor who was consulted performed a ritual to punish and make him return the car.
When he got into the station after abandoning the car at the gate to the Bungoma County Assembly, he was reportedly groaning in pain and moving in circles as the bees tormented him.
Confirming the strange occurrence, Bungoma OCPD David Kirui said it was 'pure witchcraft' and that the suspect would be charged to court once investigations were complete.
“This is pure witchcraft,” said Mr. Kirui adding: “We are trying to establish the truth.”
Mr. John Wafula, a well-known car hire dealer in Bungoma town, said Mr. Sikadigu wanted to hire his car for three days on Friday but drugged him and fled in it.
“We were negotiating in a bar and when I went to relieve myself he spiked my drink,” Mr. Wafula narrated. “I regained consciousness at the Bungoma County referral hospital.”
Mr. Wafula said that besides reporting the theft at the police station, he also sought the services of a witchdoctor to recover his stolen vehicle.
“I thank God my vehicle has been found and the suspect is in police custody,” said Mr. Wafula. “I want him charged in court to stop the habit.”
However, Police officers and residents escorted the suspect to the witch doctor, ‘Dr’ Siraba Musali alias Dr. Nyuki, in nearby Marell Estate, where the bees flew away after he was given a concoction.
Police escorted him back to the station under tight security.
