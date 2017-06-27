Canadian Prime Minister wears Islam-themed Ramadan socks to LGBT pride parade in Toronto

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wore a pair of Ramadan-themed socks during an LGBT Pride parade in Toronto on Sunday. He was first photographed wearing the multi colored socks at a service just before the parade. He also wished attendees a happy “Pride Mubarak”, which is a play on words referencing the end of Ramadan and also LGBT Pride.
“This is all about including people. It’s all about how we celebrate the multiple layers of identities that make Canada extraordinary and strong, and today we celebrate with the entire LGBTQ community."
