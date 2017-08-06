 By-election to replace late Senator Adeleke will hold on July 8 - INEC | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 8 June 2017

By-election to replace late Senator Adeleke will hold on July 8 - INEC

Independent National​ Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed July 8, 2017 for Osun-West Senatorial District bye-election to elect a new senator for the constituency following  the death of Senator Isiaka Adeleke.

A notice by INEC’s Administrative Secretary in Osun, Mr Ademusire, in Osogbo said the conduct of parties’ primaries would commence on Tuesday through June 14 while the election would hold on July 8. The notice stated that bye-election was scheduled “consequent upon the position of the enabling status that bye-elections to fill the declared vacant seat by the National Assembly be conducted within 30 days upon the declaration.

The attachment to the notice however indicated that last day of submission of party nomination form is June 15, publication of nominated candidate’s names, June 22 and submission of names and addresses of party agents to INEC officer, June 30.
