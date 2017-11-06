Bukola Saraki, Fashola, Others attend 8th Day Fidau Prayers for Obanikoro's mum

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, immediate-past Lagos Governor of Lagos and Federal Minister, Babatunde Fashola were among dignitaries that attended the 8th day fidau prayers in honour of Musiliu Obanikoro's mum, Alhaja Wosilat Ejide Obanikoro, who passed on last Saturday at the age of 95.
The prayers led by the Chief Imam of Lagos was held at D Venue Events Centre, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos. Others present include Senator Solomon Areola (Yayi) Sen. Ganiyu Solomon, Mr. Demola Seriki, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, Senators Buruji Kashamu and Ben Bruce.
No comments:
Post a Comment