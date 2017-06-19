Bukka for Business offers hassle-free corporate catering for as low as =N=800 per plate by assigning personal chefs to organizations to provide pre packed daily meals using a flexible payment plan.
Bukka uses technology to pair clients with chefs seamlessly. We make your favorite meals readily available to you by connecting you to all available chefs in your neighborhood and giving you access to chose from a large variety of cuisines that are freshly made and cheaper than most restaurants.
We understand the need to keep balance in high pressure work environments and also the inability to step out of work sometimes to get our choices of meals, hence, we strive to provide the meals and deliver them to you, thereby contributing to higher job performance, healthy work environment, mental clarity and alertness in the office, lasting fullness and overall productivity. We offer various corporate food services tailored to fit your needs which include:
• Individual package: This package is available to individuals in organizations who would like to subscribe to our personal chef service.
. Healthy meal package: This package is available to individuals and organizations who want to engage in healthy eating habit.
• Clique Package (minimum of 5 people): This package is available for a group of people within an organization who wish to subscribe to our personal chef service.
• Company Package: This package is available to employees in an organization who will like to subscribe to our service. Let’s show you how we can improve your work environments. You need not worry about the food; we will bring it to you.
• Canteen/Cafeteria Management: This package is available to organizations that require caterers to manage their cafeterias /canteens. We have a wide choice of caterers that would fit into your cafeteria/canteens.
• Kitchen Management: This package is available to organizations with an in-house kitchen that would like to have an in-house personal chef at an affordable price.
• Events/Trainings: This service is available to organizations that require our food supply services for meetings, training, birthdays and other events.
BENEFITS
· Flexible Payment Plan
· Personal Chef
. Daily Meal Delivery
· 1000+ Meal Options
· Good Food Hygiene
CHEFS, FOOD SAFETY AND FOOD HYGEINE AND KITCHEN INSPECTION
All our chefs are carefully selected through a rigorous application process, involving an online examination, food safety and food hygiene training, followed by a physical kitchen inspection which must be passed before they are eligible to become a bukka chef. Our kitchen inspections ensure safe and sanitary cooking environments. We regularly update our chefs on food safety and food hygiene and also give them food and safety manuals.
MENU
Using the Bukka for Business App every day, we offer a wide choice of chefs in the neighborhood, which allows you to order a large variety of cuisines that are affordable, freshly made and delivered swiftly to you.
PRICING
Our meal prices start from as low as N800 per plate. We will always strive to make our prices affordable for our clients.
HOW TO SUBSCRIBE TO BUKKA FOR BUSINESS
• Open a Bukka Business account by registering on business.mybukka.com.
• Upon the approval of the registration, you will receive a unique ID from Bukka.
• Use your unique ID to make daily food orders on the App
• Enjoy our flexible payment plan.
