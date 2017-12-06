Bring your Study Dreams to the UK with Birmingham City University!

Birmingham City University (BCU) offers a vibrant and diverse learning community that is supported by world-class research. Birmingham City University International College is your first step to achieving a degree with BCU.
As an affiliate college, BCUIC offers students a unique study environment with all the support you need as an international student to successfully progress to your chosen degree. So, why pick BCU over any other university?
- Birmingham City, the UK’s second largest city with over 1million people, is a wonderful place to live and study. It’s the home to one of Europe’s biggest shopping centres and you can easily get to London by train in under 80 minutes!
- With three flexible entry systems per year, BCUIC is willing to maximise your university experience by offering three intakes in January, May/June and September each year for most pathway options.
- Apply with just 6 credits in WAEC/NECO for undergraduate degrees in Accounting and Finance, Business, Economics, Engineering, Health Science, Law, Marketing and many more!
- Gain entry to postgraduate courses in Business, Law, Engineering Management, Computing and more with a HND or 3rd class degree! Apply for an MBA - no work experience required!!
- The employability rate amongst BCU graduates is one of the highest in the UK higher education sector. Thousands of their students undertake work placements every year, ranging from short experiences in the summer vacation to year-long paid placements across the UK. There is also the opportunity for on campus job programmes- earn while you learn!
- 1 year work placement option available for BA (Hons) Business students
- Gain exemptions while studying! The BA (Hons) Accounting and Finance course is accredited by ACCA, CIMA, AIA and AAT and this grants you 9 ACCA paper exemptions
Does it sound like Birmingham City University could be your next step?
