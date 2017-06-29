Brilliant Abuja lawyer and Channel TV's Charles Erukaa's brother killed after he rammed into a stationary truck

According to his friend Ben Okezie, "he went out to see some friends, as is usual with him, always keeping touch with his friends especially his learned colleagues. Unfortunately on his way back, he noticed a sluggish driver on the express Abuja way, and decided to overtake the trailer
but the rain that came with a very poor visibility, made it impossible for him to quickly sight a stationary car, he crashed into the car and before he was rushed to the hospital. My friend Justin died. He was one of the advisers to former minister of State, Mr Musiliu Obanikoro"
He will be laid to rest next month. There will be a service of songs at his Wuye residence on Thursday, 6th July, 2017. On Friday, 7th July, 2017 corpse leaves National Hospital, Abuja for his village at Tse Erukaa, Zaki-Biam, Ukum LG for an all night wake. Interment will be on Saturday, 8th July, 2017.
Until his death, Mr Erukaa worked variously with Ambassador Musiliu Obanikoro first as a Legislative Assistant in the National Assembly and later as an Aide in the Nigerian High Commission, Accra, Ghana.
Mr Erukaa was also a Partner in the Law firm of Pitcher & Courts located in Maitama, Abuja.
An alumnus of the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, Mr Erukaa was a committed, dedicated and sound lawyer with a keen eye for details. He was enrolled to practice as a Solicitor and Advocate of the Nigerian Supreme Court in January, 2001. He was of the 1989 Set.
Left to mourn him are his aged parents, friends, professional colleagues and siblings among them, Mr Charles Erukaa of Channels Tv.
