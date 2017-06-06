Breastfeeding mother gets revenge on her boyfriend who asked her to send him a sexy photo of her boobs. See what she did! Lol

Her partner Ross Casey, 35, was asleep in bed while she fed her then two-month-old daughter. It was at that point that she scrolled through her phone and saw the message Ross sent earlier that day asking her for a sexy photo. She decided to use that opportunity to make Ross aware of the reality she has to face each time she feeds her daughter who was always sick and throwing up her food - a reality Ross rarely ever experienced.
Liz, an occupational therapist, said:
“Sydney is my first baby and I basically spent weeks covered in sick as she was a really sicky baby. For the first eight weeks it was a real vom fest. I had to change her at least three times a day and another three outfit changes a night. Every time I fed her she threw everything back. It never happened when Ross was holding her, only when I did. She would even sometimes still be feeding and then throw up all over me and herself. He just used to laugh so I decided to get my own back.”
Ross, who is a sales manager, thought he had scored a sexy selfie when he received the photo the next day at work but opened it to find out what it really was. Liz said he found it funny and rang her from work laughing about it.
“I spent the first few months just sat on the sofa asking people to pass me things as I fed her. When she fell asleep I didn’t want to wake her,” Liz said. “That night the usual thing happened – I settled down to feed her while I watched Netflix and she threw up.
“I decided there and then that Ross could have the pic he wanted – it just happened to include a bra-ful of sick. This is the reality of breastfeeding. When things like that happen you have to laugh – either that or you end up crying. I decided to take a quick snap to send to Ross and waited for his reaction when he woke up.
“He rang me the following day when he was out at work laughing his head off. He said ‘I finally got a picture of your boobs but I’d rather they weren’t covered in sick’. It was quite sweet as he admitted he really felt for me and Sydney.”Liz said that Ross has never asked her for another saucy snap since she sent him that naughty one.
“After my last pic Ross hasn’t asked for any other saucy snaps – perhaps he learned his lesson.”Ross commented:
“Once I got over the initial shock I saw the funny side of the picture. I would definitely ask for boob pics again, but next time without the sick.”
